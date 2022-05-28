LPL Financial LLC Acquires 47,563 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $109,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $116.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $204.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,716. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

