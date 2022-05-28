LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $142,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV opened at $240.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $280.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.47.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.