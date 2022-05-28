Miller Value Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Miller Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,995 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 117,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 107,416 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Sonic Fund II L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $49.70. 403,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

