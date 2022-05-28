Miller Value Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,605 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 116,194 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 586,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

BBBY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.78. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

