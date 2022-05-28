Miller Value Partners LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Miller Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,800 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Audacy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Audacy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 52,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Audacy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 49,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Audacy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,755,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Audacy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Audacy in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,258,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,940.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Audacy from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of AUD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. 725,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $249.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Audacy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

