Monero Classic Trading Up 574.1% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 574.1% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $19,042.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00583025 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

