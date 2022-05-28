Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $89.67. 2,123,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,396. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

