Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mplx by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,757,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,706 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185,986 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Mplx by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after purchasing an additional 848,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420.

MPLX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,464. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

