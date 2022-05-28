National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $49.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.