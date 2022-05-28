Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives $26.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($30.85) to €29.60 ($31.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.15) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

GASNY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

