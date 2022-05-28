NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.58 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.33 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

