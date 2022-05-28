Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 60.9% in May

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 147,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

