New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will announce $29.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.43 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $31.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $127.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,752. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.