Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,832,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538,969 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.50% of NIO worth $248,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NIO by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in NIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 7.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 3.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,414,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,485,102. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

