Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 20,752,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,799,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

