NuCypher (NU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $845,174.00

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $111.60 million and $845,174.00 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,971.24 or 0.99986769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001726 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars.

