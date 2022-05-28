Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE JMM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $7.71.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
