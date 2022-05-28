Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE JMM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

