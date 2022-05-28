NWK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,972 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG stock traded up $61.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,402.42. The stock had a trading volume of 253,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,390. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,463.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,545.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,230.91 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

