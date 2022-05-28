NWK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,758 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,758 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $506.80. 1,224,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.34 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.96 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

