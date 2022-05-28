NWK Group Inc. Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NWK Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 5.2% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.11. 73,773,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,136,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

