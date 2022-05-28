Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Opium has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $55,992.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 118.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.25 or 0.08259289 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00507687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.