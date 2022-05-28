Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OROVY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.70. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $16.3772 dividend. This represents a yield of 25.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

