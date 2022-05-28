Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 183.5% in May

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 183.5% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Otsuka stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

About Otsuka (Get Rating)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

