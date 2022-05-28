Patient Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. OneMain makes up 1.5% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $212,525. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

