Patient Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 157,400 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 157,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,000. General Motors makes up 2.7% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in General Motors by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,749,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,010,000 after acquiring an additional 263,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.57. 15,684,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,614,025. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

