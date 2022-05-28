Patient Capital Management LLC Invests $8.20 Million in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 974,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,000. ADT comprises approximately 2.4% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ADT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $165,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ADT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in ADT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,512,631 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $206,151,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,747 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,076 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 162,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

ADT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.01. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ADT’s payout ratio is -48.27%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

