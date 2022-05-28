PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $23.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.51 million to $24.86 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $20.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $101.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $104.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $111.74 million, with estimates ranging from $98.91 million to $123.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after buying an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 49.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,545,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 511,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 222,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $474.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

