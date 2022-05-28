PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.69 Million

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.86 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $20.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $101.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $104.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $111.74 million, with estimates ranging from $98.91 million to $123.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 222,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $474.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 780,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 49.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,545,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 511,044 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 18.3% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

