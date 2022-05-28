Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $226.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.57 million and the lowest is $223.63 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $163.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDS. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

NYSE PDS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.50. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $85.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

