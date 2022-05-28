Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Down 70.5% in May

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the April 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,274,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPCB remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,465. Propanc Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

