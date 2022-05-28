PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $16.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank increased its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 2,189,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,413. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.