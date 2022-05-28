Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 205.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $145.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,845. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.87.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.