Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 19,047 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.81. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

