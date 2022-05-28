Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81,579 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,682 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,838. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

