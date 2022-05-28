Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,518 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 714,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,119. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

