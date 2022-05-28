Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $5.03 Million in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 162,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Weibo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Weibo by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 26.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,633,000 after purchasing an additional 248,502 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 197.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.00. 1,213,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

