Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,319,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 3.47% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AMPY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 722,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,775. The company has a market capitalization of $343.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

