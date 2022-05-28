Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 284,208 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,040 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 284,208 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 4.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,962 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 258.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,840,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,535,305. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

