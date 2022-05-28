Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FOX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in FOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in FOX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in FOX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 872,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,239. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

