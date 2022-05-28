Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 577 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.8% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $7.38 on Friday, hitting $219.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,114. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $318.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

