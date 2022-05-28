Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,540,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,925,691. The stock has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

