Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,103 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $272.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.84.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

