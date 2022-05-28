Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,379,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.66 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

