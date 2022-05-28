Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in May

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 1,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

