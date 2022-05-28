Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in May

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS REPYF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 1,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.
Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.