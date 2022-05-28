Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $5.86 on Friday, hitting $149.64. 90,798,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,102,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.88. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.