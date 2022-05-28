RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $29,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,308,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 196,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 5,766,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,611,924. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

