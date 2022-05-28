SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $3,263.01 and $9.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00090276 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

