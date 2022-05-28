Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,221,645. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

