Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Sapiens International also posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. 138,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,356. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 151.61%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

