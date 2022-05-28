SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Has $5 Billion Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lessened its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,573,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000,000 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up about 14.6% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned approximately 9.79% of DoorDash worth $4,999,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DoorDash by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,503,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,173 shares of company stock worth $45,472,897 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.52.

DoorDash stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

